Theater Review: ‘Always a Bridesmaid’

× Expand Debra Wagoner, Rachel Hindman, Amy Berlin, Jacqueline Jones and Jenny Hundley of "Always a Bridesmaid" (Photo by Robyn O'Neill)

THE PLAY: When they were young, four friends promised to be bridesmaids at each other's weddings. Each of the scenes provides another opportunity for them to keep their promise.

THE PRODUCTION: The trio that wrote this script was also responsible for two previous hits at the Mill ("The Dixie Swim Club" and "The Hallelujah Girls"). There are two unifying characteristics: They both feature a cast of sassy Southern women and play like a TV sitcom. This may be the least funny or clever of the trio, but it still provides plenty of fun for its intended audience.

The script is peppered with punchlines, which this cast ably delivers. They have plenty of comic energy and work together well. Unfortunately, their characterizations are largely bland, with the exception of Jenny Hundley, who manages to create a unique, wacky personality.

Director Tom Width keeps the pace moving, which helps disguise the fact that this script isn't as clever as the others. He also allowed his ladies a variety of "thicknesses" in their Southern accents, which is a bit confusing considering they all grew up in the same town.

The set that Width designed charmingly recreates a lovely room in an old Southern estate. Maura Lynch Cravey has designed costumes that are sometimes attractive and sometimes funny, although a few have less-than-perfect construction.

Running time: 2:35

THE POINT: Fans of easy punchlines and sitcom humor, especially women "of a certain age," will find themselves enjoying this adequately mounted production.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre's production of "Always a Bridesmaid" is onstage through June 30.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).