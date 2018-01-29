Theater Review: ‘All My Sons’

× Expand Maggie McGurn, George Dippold and Barry Pruitt are featured in Swift Creek Mill Theatre's production of "All My Sons." (Photo by Robyn O'Neill)

THE PLAY: This is Arthur Miller's classic about a successful businessman and his family. One son comes home from World War II, but the other is lost. His mother insists he's still alive, but the others have moved on. A complication from their past surfaces when a former neighbor returns.

THE PRODUCTION: It's refreshing to see a "traditional" play that shows Miller's significant writing skill. This production sometimes benefits the script's strengths.

Barry Pruitt plays the patriarch, but doesn't manage to muster the authority to handle the key moments. He embodies more anger than anguish. As his wife, Jacqueline O'Connor is sufficiently supportive and has some effective moments. Maggie McGurn (the returning girl next door) handles her role nicely, but it's George Dippold (the son) who turns in the most notable performance. He captures his character with a natural ease, while rallying the right level of fervor for the finale. Two actors alternate in the role of the neighborhood boy. I saw Jude Yaktin, who was delightful.

Director Tom Width sets up the characters' relationships well, but sometimes rushes the drama. When things get serious, the emotions play primarily on the surface. Instead of having the gripping impact that's needed for the final act, the abundance of screaming and crying turns it into melodrama.

Width's set is an effective re-creation of a front porch with the action taking place in the yard. Joe Doran's lighting is simple and Maura Lynch Cravey's costumes accurately reflect the period.

THE POINT: This production hits some of the basic notes right, but falters when the drama intensifies.

The Swift Creek Mill Theatre production of "All My Sons” is on stage through Feb. 24.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).