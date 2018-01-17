Parks, Trina Parks

× Expand A still from Trina Parks' appearance as "Thumper" in "Diamonds Are Forever"

In the 1960s, the part of Bond girl was a coveted role, reserved for the shapeliest, sexiest actresses possessing the “it” factor to complement the dashing secret agent armed with a hot gun and sharp wit. Of course, being the 1960s in Hollywood, all of these actresses were white. Come 1971, Trina Parks arrives on the scene. A dancer by trade, with Broadway experience, she entices 007 with a yellow bikini and fluid movements that left the venerable agent shaken — and vulnerable to attack. Yes, the first African-American Bond girl was a henchman in “Diamonds Are Forever” named “Thumper,” and she made contact with the spy’s crown jewels quicker than his other female co-stars, with her kneecap.

Since her turn as a minor Bond villain, Parks continued to float between stage and screen. Landing a leading role in the campy “Darktown Strutters” in 1975, she also played several roles in a production of “Snow Queen” and is featured prominently in a scene from “The Blues Brothers.” Ahead of her appearance at this weekend's Soul Image Film Festival in Richmond, Parks, 70, shares how she became a Bond girl, the new rules of Hollywood and hitting where it hurts.

Richmond magazine: Tell me about how you landed the role of “Thumper” in “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Trina Parks: The producers [of the film] called the agency; they wanted an actor who danced but also knew karate. So, of course my agent knew that I danced, but he wasn’t sure I knew karate. So I said, ‘Yeah, I do know karate. The reason I know it is that I studied karate with [famed choreographer] Katherine Dunham.’ The agent said, 'They would like to see you for this role.' I didn’t know who Sean Connery was at that time. I kind of knew about the James Bond thing, I was from the dance, theater world, and that was more so my world than film.

RM: Did they give you any back story as to who Thumper was, how she got there and her connection to Bambi?

TP: In the script, we were hired by [the character] Willie White to be bodyguards and to not let anyone in the house.

RM: But they didn’t tell you, like, where she went to bodyguard school, and —

TP: [Laughs] No! It wasn’t that deep!

RM: Did the role open doors for you?

TP: It did, actually, even though I wasn’t credited, which I think was a mistake.

RM: What do you make of the reckoning that’s taking place in Hollywood today, with powerful men and other executives being held accountable for their bad behavior?

TP: I think it’s a good thing. Of course, I didn’t have any problem with anything. I’ve been approached by some heads of studios, music and acting … but I was never disrespected. They knew who they could take advantage of and who they couldn’t.

RM: I think they all saw your scene with James Bond, and they didn’t want to get hurt!

TP: No! [Laughs] I get that so much, it’s a funny thing. You know, I’m doing some signings or speaking, and I meet [fans] from the United States to Europe, they say, ‘Oh, don’t hurt me!’ I say, ‘Okay, that was Thumper!’ [Laughs] I think that’s so cute. [Laughs]

Trina Parks will be signing photographs and memorabilia around 3 p.m. at the Soul Image Film Festival at the Four Points Sheraton at 4700 S. Laburnum Ave. on Jan. 20. The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Other guests include actor Malik Farrakhan (formerly Tony King), photographer Ernie Paniccioli, and rapper and biopic subject Roxanne Shante. $25. 804-350-3215. soulimagefilmfestival.eventbrite.com