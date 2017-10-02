Theater Review: ‘Cloud 9’

× Expand A tale of two acts: Matt Bloch and Jennie Meharg are featured in "Cloud 9." (Photo by John MacLellan)

THE PLAY: Act 1 of "Cloud 9" takes place in an English colony in Africa, where a British family resides under Victorian strictures. Act 2 occurs in 1979 London, but several of the characters are only 25 years older. The cross-gender and cross-racial casting subverts stereotypes.

THE PRODUCTION: The play is an intellectual examination of gender politics from two different eras. Whereas Act 1 is humorous satire, the second act delves more deeply into discussion.

Then there's the production: This superb cast boats a rich canvas of British accents (thanks to Erica Hughes on dialects). They all bring pluck and pleasure to their roles. Larry Cook's deliciously British Act 1 portrayal becomes a gentle and touching character in Act 2. Laine Satterfield and Andrew Firda also offer some of the show's highlights.

I keep citing each act separately, but they're very different. Act 1 is a curt comic delight; act 2 loses this flippant punch and bogs down with its political aspects. Director Rusty Wilson has guided his excellent ensemble with assurance and energy. There is never a false moment, and some are genuinely amusing.

The giant, shredded Union Jack that hinges into the suggestion of greenery is a wonderfully simple but artistically attractive creation by Vinnie Gonzales. Lynn West's costumes are appropriate, but the Victorian gowns are beautifully made and nicely appointed. Andrew Bonniwell's lighting hits the spot. Running time: 2:13

THE POINT: This show starts as a jolly good romp, but fails to sustain its exuberance in Act 2. Even so, this ensemble is doing uniformly excellent work.

The Richmond Triangle Players production of "Cloud 9" runs through Oct. 21.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).