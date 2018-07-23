Theater Review: ‘Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical’

× Expand David Janosik, Christina Ramsey and Louise Ricks of Virginia Repertory Theatre's "Knuffle Bunny" (Photo by Aaron Sutton)

THE PLAY: Taken from Mo Willems' popular book, a spunky toddler goes with her father to the laundromat, but trouble ensues when her favorite stuffed animal gets left behind.

THE PRODUCTION: The parents are played by two actors who are known for the amusing onstage personalities they’ve created in numerous local shows. This time, they both eschew their comic skills to play endearing parents. David Janosik manages to make his father character lovable, but he's not very funny (and not a great singer). Louise Ricks forgoes her usual quirky style for a more traditional mom.

Christina Ramsey, who's limited to baby talk gibberish, manages to capture some of an unruly child's spunky character. Two additional actors provide help with puppets and other support duties.

Director Susan Sanford has emphasized the warmth of the family, but there are only a few moments of broad comedy that generate delighted laughter from the youngsters in the audience. Her choreography brought fun to the songs. The highlight is the washing machine fantasy that features giant clothing puppets swirling around the stage.

The set by Emily Hake Massie was a passable creation of a residential row of houses. BJ Wilkinson's lights added lots of color and splash. Ruth Hedberg's costumes were basic but appropriate (mom's microphone pack was visible beneath her skirt).

Running time: 45 minutes

THE POINT: Young fans of the book will enjoy seeing the sweet story come to life, but the production lacked the comic snap that would have made it more appealing to audiences of all ages.

×

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is onstage at the Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn through Aug. 12.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).