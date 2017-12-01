Theater Review: ‘The Dream Seller and the Forest Dwellers’

× Expand The cast of Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company's "The Dream Seller and Forest Dwellers" (Photo by Shanea N. Taylor)

THE PLAY: A collection of characters (mostly animals) travels through the forest in hopes of realizing their dreams.

THE PRODUCTION: Children's shows often seek to involve their young audiences. This spirited production enhances the interaction by placing the actors up, down and through the aisles. Not only do they chat with audience members, they sometimes sing directly to them. This makes the show immediate and personal.

For the first half, each character sings a solo about their quest before traveling off in search of their dream. Halfway through the show, the entire ensemble gathers in the auditorium. Most of the action plays out on the floor, with some comments from characters on stage.

The spunky cast turns in uniformly enjoyable performances, engaging the audience with confidence and joy. They all sing well, while keyboardist Keith Wallace provides subdued but able accompaniment. Director Shanea N. Taylor has staged the show with a lively energy, taking advantage of the entire space and the cast's natural talent.

Costume Designer Margarette Joyner has created a delightful entourage of fanciful, inventive costumes. The set is basically a forest of Christmas trees and other potted plants, and the lighting relies on the room's fixtures.

The script is a bit basic and uninspired, but there are sparks of humor aided by the vigor of the actors. The songs are straightforward with simple lyrics and easy tunes, but they work for this uncomplicated concept.

Running time: 1:00

THE POINT: This lively ensemble brings their whimsical characters to life, making it interactive fun for young audiences.

The Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company production of "The Dream Seller and the Forest Dwellers" is on stage at the Hickory Hill Community Center (3000 E. Belt Bld.) through Dec. 9.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).