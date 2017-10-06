... And the Award Goes to: the ‘Artsies’ at 10

× Expand A scene from the first Artsies Awards at the Firehouse Theatre (Photo courtesy David Timberline)

The Richmond Theater Critics Circle Awards, which recognizes achievement in stage craft during the past year, celebrates its 10th annual awards at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Virginia Rep’s November Theatre. Tickets, $20, are still available — the general theater-going public is invited —and can be purchased though the VirginiaRep box office or by phone at 804-282-2620.

It’s not all daring dresses and imaginative restyles of tuxedoes and tearful acceptances, because each year, proceeds go toward the Richmond Theatre Artists Fund, administrated by The Community Foundation, for the assistance of theater people who may have come into a time of need.

And you can count on fun and the unexpected. Don’t take my word for it; just look at this recap from 2016 provided by TVJerry/SiFTER.

In 2013, the balcony from “To Kill a Mockingbird” became the set for an actor’s rendition of "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina.” The singer began back to the audience, and when turning, revealed himself as Michael Hawk in drag — to the loud approval of the audience. The 2015 host, Georgia Rogers Farmer, began the evening with a full drum line, brought two dancing Artsie awards onstage after intermission and ended the proceedings from the balcony, from which she gifted the gathered with prepackaged bacon. That was a pretty wild show.

Presenters have included, in 2010, the ladies of the Mother State Roller Derby, Sen. Tim Kaine and Anne Holton in 2011, and Nutzy the Flying Squirrel — mascot of the city’s baseball team — in 2012. One presenting pair consisted of singer-songwriter Susan Greenbaum (4'10") and University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney (approx. 6'8"). During the 2012 show, Jason Roop, formerly of Style Weekly, and radio host Jack Lauterback did their presenter bit in bondage gear.

Serious moments arise, too. An “In Memoriam” segment featuring images of those theater people who exited this stage to enter the next. In 2016, Marie Goodman Hunter, an African-American actress, received the Liz Marks Award for Ongoing Contribution to Richmond Theater. She broke the color barrier in 1962 as a teacher at Fox Elementary. She described her storied career as "an actress who just happened to be black" to the delight of the audience, which gave a standing ovation.

Before any of this, a generation of theater people’s efforts came into the province of The Phoebes. These awards, bestowed by longtime theater critic Roy Proctor, were rolled out on the front page of the fat Richmond Times-Dispatch Sunday Arts & Leisure section and by turns anticipated, dreaded and ridiculed. Those who received favorable ink, though, didn’t mind so much.

Proctor, who joined the Richmond News Leader in 1974, became, as explained by the Times-Dispatch ombudsman upon Proctor’s 2004 retirement, “the afternoon newspaper's arts editor, reviewing movies, theater and visual arts and writing a weekly Critic at Large column. In that column in 1976, he announced the recipients of his first Phoebe awards. The awards were bestowed on members of the Richmond theater community for best production, best actor, best actress, etc. Awards must have a name — the Oscars, Tonys, Emmys — and Proctor called his award Phoebe, after the family's poodle, already playing in the Happy Hunting Ground.” Honorees received certificates until the 1992 merger of the News Leader with the Times-Dispatch.

The mid-1990s formation of the Richmond Alliance of Professional Theaters (RAPT), which began out of a working committee of the old Firehouse Theatre Project (full disclosure: a company whose founding I was in on, and the committee I formed) caused theater representatives to consider a way to award theatrical excellence that would also promote theater-going.

While interest existed, the mechanism didn’t, nor the energy to take on yet another project by small and often understaffed nonprofit companies.

Theater participants Amy Berlin and Ann Bucci approached RAPT with a “people’s choice” version, but, Berlin remembers, “RAPT didn't want performers competing against each other, so they said no. We were told ‘Art is not a competitive sport.’ ” Berlin, an actor, director and writer, wryly adds, “Saved me a lot of work.”

Critic and general theater enthusiast David Timberline started writing for Style Weekly in 1999. His experiences convinced him that somebody, somehow should take note of what was occurring on Richmond’s stages. He recalls, “Almost from the start, I thought it'd be cool to have some kind of collaborative awards; I had a conversation with [actor] Scott Wichmann about it soon after I first met him in 2000.”

As colleagues, Timberline met and became friends with most of the city's reviewers, and also with longtime theater observers John Porter and Jerry Williams. After Timberlake proposed the idea to Times-Dispatch critic Susan Haubenstock, and she liked the concept, the idea was easier for others to accept. What also gave such a gala occasion a reason to exist that transcended the giving of awards was establishing the Richmond Theatre Artist Fund.