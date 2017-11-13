Theater Review: ‘The Andrews Brothers’

× Expand The cast of "The Andrews Brothers," a musical featuring songs from the boogie-woogie era of the 1940s, (left to right) Ian Page, Georgia Rogers Farmer, Caleb Wade, P.J. Llewellyn (Photo by Robyn O'Neill Photography)

THE PLAY: On a small South Pacific island during World War II, three USO stagehands scheme for their chance to be on stage. When The Andrews Sisters fail to show up, the boys get their opportunity.

THE PRODUCTION: The term "jukebox musical" usually conjures up shows like "Mamma Mia" and "Jersey Boys," but this show fits the category, even though the music isn't rock. Instead, this show features 29 songs from the famous '40s trio.

As the glamorous pinup girl, cabaret performer Georgia Rogers Farmer has plenty of smiles and a lovely voice. She's been more charismatic in previous performances, but still manages to sparkle. P.J. Llewellyn and Ian Page capably handle their roles, but the standout is Caleb Wade, who creates a comically cute character with expert timing and lovable charm.

The vocals are not the kind of grandstanding "scream singing" that's popular today, but a more traditional style appropriate to the period. This group has pleasant voices that work well with the classic three-piece harmonies.

The show is chock-full of slapstick bits from Director Tom Width. Even though half of the ensemble doesn't bring much natural comic skill, Width has crafted every moment to make the most of his gags. Act Two's audience participation scene proved a particular highlight on opening night.

Under the musical direction of Travis West, the eight-piece ensemble sounds great and fills the space with a big-band sound. Width designed a set trimmed with raffia and camouflage that effectively echoes the locale, while Kate Blair's lighting is basic. The costumes (most of them women's) are rather plain and unflattering. They could have used some period panache. The wigs didn't reflect the trio's classic styling, plus one of them was a blonde. Running time: 2:15

THE POINT: Fans of The Andrews Sisters will be treated to a nonstop cavalcade of snappy songs, farcical fun and eager energy.

“The Andrews Brothers” is on stage at Swift Creek Mill Theatre through Dec. 31.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).