Not a Doctor, but Plays One on TV

She just gives off the doctor vibe.

“I’ve embraced it,” says actor Rashma Shetty, followed by a marvelous laugh.

Arts and theater gave Shetty a place to become who she is. Arriving in the Richmond environs with her family at 15 and a half, from an all-girl grammar school north of London, she started at Mills E. Godwin High School. “It was a very distinct difference,” she recently recalled in a phone interview. India-born and with a British accent, she didn’t look or sound like her classmates. The school operated on a different system. Shetty came from a class of 90 to a Godwin graduating group of around 500. “I was trying to find my bearings,” she says, “and figure out what to do, and where to go. It was a little disorienting.”

She went from playing violin in the Godwin orchestra and the chorus of its “Pirates of Penzance” to the nationally touring Andrew Lloyd Webber-produced show “Bombay Dreams”; eight seasons on the USA Network’s doctor-for-The-Hamptons medical comedy show, “Royal Pains”; and now, the CBS medical technology drama, “Pure Genius.” So you’ve likely seen her, without knowing how part of her origin story is set here. And on Jan. 28, she’ll be honored at The Jefferson Hotel with the Virginia Excellence In Theater Award as part of Virginia Rep’s black-tie “Anything Goes Gala."

Shetty began singing at age 7. Her father, a physician, was also a musician. Her parents enrolled her in music classes. “I have a good ear,” she says. “I started out learning piano, and then guitar and in Godwin, violin. That’s where it really started for me. Coming to a new place, especially when you’re very different, this is where music and art saved me. I stood out, but through theater, I became part of a group dynamic.” But her talent also set her apart. She recalls a picture in the Richmond newspaper of her posed next to a music stand, announcing her highest score in the state in the honors choir.

Sherri Matthews, Godwin’s then-chorus teacher, supported Shetty. “She was probably only 27 at the time, but every time I see her I call her ‘Miss Matthews.’ The choir was a huge part of her life, and she had a loyal following. If you were in that group, it was family; you belonged.”

Shetty became president of the Godwin forensics club. The term isn’t medical but rhetorical and involves speaking and recitation. She excelled. “This helped me to make friends as an outsider and also someone who needed to apply to college. Everything about college was based on my junior year of high school.”

She went to James Madison University for premed studies, and her parents assumed Shetty’s course would lead her to white jackets and X-rays. Not only her father but several uncles were doctors. She grew up around hospitals. One summer, she volunteered at the Medical College of Virginia’s OB-GYN clinic. She took premed courses and performed incisions on cadavers.

Shetty didn’t have the knack, she says, for math and chemistry, yet she impressed a professor enough to place into an honors chemistry lab. “And everybody was so excited about getting to do these experiments,” she says. “I loved watching my father and having the power to save someone’s life. These are incredible gifts. It just wasn’t my natural calling.”

Where she felt urged to go was music and theater. “I was a typical dorky, not-sure-of herself girl. And they saw past my skin, my accent, and into something I couldn’t see in myself.” Shetty found a teacher and advocate in voice instructor, and like Shetty, a soprano, Brenda Witmer. As a freshman, Shetty took top honors at the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition and went on to the ensembles of “Brigadoon” and “The Magic Flute.” By then, she had switched her major to opera performance. The decision wasn’t an easy one for her parents to accept. “I’m older now, and see how they wanted what was best for me,” Shetty says. “I came to them, kind of wide-eyed, and said I wanted to go into performance, not medicine, that this is what I was born to do. And at the time it was something of a shock.”

Shetty found support, too, from JMU voice professor and tenor John Little. “He sat my mother down and said to her, ‘I think she should become a music major.’ These people were essential to pushing me a little in the proper direction. They allowed me to see that, yeah, I have something to offer. That was a large part of my Virginia experience.”