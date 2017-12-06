Theater Review: ‘Miracle on South Division Street’

× Expand Catherine Shaffner and Jon Minks discover the secret behind a Christmas miracle. (Photo by Jay Paul)

THE PLAY: Since the 1940s, a Buffalo, New York, family has treasured its status as the recipient of a visit from the Blessed Mother, commemorating the event with a massive shrine … until a deathbed confession changes everything.

THE PRODUCTION: Catherine Shaffner is easily the central force of any show in which she's cast, and her skillful timing once again provides the comic core of this production. Jon Minks' wonderfully spot-on, laid-back, working-class delivery deservedly scored the most laughs of the night. Audra Honaker does the heavy lifting, because she has to deliver the serious messages. With fewer opportunities for comedy, she beautifully brings heart to the story. Donna Marie Miller adds a character that could have been outsized, but instead she effectively completes this superb ensemble.

Together, they're a noisy, vibrant family, and director Deb Clinton has helped them capture that loving dynamic through physical affection and casual interactions. She keeps the cast in constant movement to boost their natural energy, while helping them make the most of every punchline. It paid off with riotous reactions from the audience when some of the juiciest retorts were delivered. Any good comedy must have a way to warm up the laughter, and this production finishes on a touching note.

Terry Powers has designed a perfect, lived-in kitchen that reflects the family's economic status, while Marcia Miller Halley's costumes reinforce each character's personality. The lights by B.J. Wilkinson do their job without drawing attention.

Running time: 1:30 (no intermission)

THE POINT: The cast excels in creating a joyful bounty of laughter and love that's the theatrical highlight of this year's holiday season.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre production of "Miracle on South Division Street" is on stage at Hanover Tavern through Dec. 31.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).