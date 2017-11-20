Mary Poppins (review)

× Expand Virginia Rep Mary Poppins Jack Hensley, Stacey Cabaj, Anya Rothman of "Mary Poppins." (photo by Aaron Sutten)

THE PLAY: This is a combo of stories about the proper nanny from the children's books and the Disney movie.

THE PRODUCTION: While this production hits all the bases for a theatrical realization of the classic story, it falls short on magic charm. Stacey Cabaj is prim and pursed, more strict that sweet, but lacking that figurative sparkle in the eye. As Bert, Morgan Reynolds brings life, joy and a wink of mischief to his role and to the show. The rest of the cast performs ably.

Chase Kniffen has directed the production with plenty of energy, but it lacks a cohesive style and emotional warmth. "Supercalifragilistic…" was the show's high point, with color-crazy costumes and a rousing ensemble. The two non-movie flights of fancy were downright weird, though, and the aerial scenes failed to take flight.

Lisa Rumbauskas' choreography was often cluttered. The orchestra, under the direction of John Winn, sounded great, but the sound mix by Derek Dumais follows the predicament that's often an issue in this space. The voices were often drowned out, making it hard to follow the lyrics and the dialogue.

Brian Prather's set design was utilitarian but not especially attractive. From the attempts at a realistic home (with I'm hoping unintentional wrinkled wallpaper) to the dreary park backdrop, the mixture of styles didn't work. B.J. Wilkinson's lighting was appropriately colorful, but it failed to elevate the design. The costumes by Sue Griffin and Jeanne Nugent were attractive.

Running time: 2:35

THE POINT: This lively ensemble is full of bright energy. Even though the show lacked some magic (theatrical and otherwise), it can still be an enjoyable evening for the family.

The Virginia Rep production of ”Mary Poppins" is onstage at the November Theatre through Dec. 14.

Read more reviews by Jerry Williams on SIFTER (TVJerry.com).