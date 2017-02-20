Bound by History

× Expand Photo courtesy Troy Thomas/Inertia Films

Tangled in the DNA of the United States are the diametrically opposed concepts of liberty and human bondage. When Thomas Jefferson drafted in 20 days the Declaration of Independence, he originally penned the aspiration of “life, liberty and property,” but substituted at Benjamin Franklin's suggestion the airy, idealistic “pursuit of happiness.” Whose happiness, exactly? And what did that mean?

Enter the documentary “Liberty & Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founders” by Troy Thomas, who runs his own Atlanta-based Inertia Films. The film received a public screening at the Virginia Historical Society Feb. 16 as the kickoff to the fourth annual Created Equal Film Series in Honor of Grady W. Powell. The series, named for a longtime VHS board member and Petersburg minister, pertains to civil and human rights and social justice throughout American history. The screening of "Liberty and Slavery" was cosponsored with the St. John's Church Foundation.

Thomas was raised in Suffolk County, studied at Virginia Commonwealth University and became an entrepreneurial filmmaker who made an award-winning documentary about David Berkowitz, the "Son of Sam” killer, and the David Druckenmiller-produced true World War II story, “Papa Said, ‘We Should Never Forget.' ” As a working filmmaker he’s also shot episodes for a diverse range of reality and history-mystery television programs, from “Auction Kings” and “American Idol” to VH1’s “Where Are They Now?” and “Inside the NFL.”

Edward J. Larson is a historian, author and professor whose latest book is “The Return of George Washington.” He is also an interview subject in the film. Larson said during Thursday night’s post-screening question-and-answer session at the Virginia Historical Society, “[Thomas] didn’t have to make this film. He could’ve gone on, made another for the NFL or whoever, but this is something he felt he needed to do, and he did it well.”

Thomas isn’t a trained historian, but he possesses a restless curiosity, and the question of liberty and slavery preoccupied him. “So he went out and talked to people, and he talked to the right people,” says Larson, and was able throw a number of lights on a subject that is both buried deep in the national consciousness and as current as the news ticker at the bottom of the television screen.

Thomas says he wanted to examine the contradiction at the heart of the nation’s origins and how almost all of its primary founders who championed freedom were also slave owners. He didn’t want to produce a piece of agitprop and instead sought to reveal the facts and, Thomas hopes, speak to racial reconciliation. For the hour and 20-minute film, he interviewed 43 people, from historians to historic site directors, from religious leaders to a descendant of slaves who were forced to work the fields and in the rooms of Drayton Hall plantation.

Thomas puts his face in his hands. “This was insane. Most documentaries, at most, have five or six talking heads. I had hundreds of hours of film and all these people who had so many great things to say.” After spending many hours in the editing suite, a story began to emerge, and Thomas traveled his own emotional arc. “I went from thinking that the founders were great men, to thinking they were bad men, to thinking they were greatly flawed men who tried to do good things — like starting a country that wasn’t like anything else in history.” The film is receiving wide broadcast through PBS. It’s now airing, Thomas says, in 61 percent of the country, edited to an hour-long program.

Thomas went to more than one school where the framed unfinished Gilbert Stuart portrait of George Washington hung in the classroom. “But in history class, we never really looked at the slavery part of the lives of Washington, Jefferson and Patrick Henry.” In 2011, laid up and mending from herniated disc surgery, he began devouring books about the republic’s early days and the people who strode large through those tableaux.

Servitude came to this country with the first settlers and was inherited from the European top-down organization of lords and peasants. At first, there were the indentured. But that situation was a contractual arrangement with an end point. With the progress of settlement in the New World, and the lack of a workforce, outright slavery evolved. Unlike indentured servitude, where those contracted could at the conclusion of their often difficult and physically demanding labors count on a plot of land and some form of reward, slavery had no end.