Life Is a Cabaret

Hopewell native Jody Ashworth hasn't made it to Broadway yet, but he may be on his way. (Photo courtesy Jody Ashworth)

Actor Jody Ashworth has seen his name on playbills around the country, performing in shows such as “Damn Yankees,” “Captains Courageous” and “South Pacific,” but never on Broadway.

“I’ve been up for nine different Broadway shows that have given me the job and taken the job right back again,” says Ashworth. He recounts how he was offered a role in “Beauty and the Beast,” only to be told he “didn’t fit the costume.”

His upcoming role in “The 10th Time Is the Charm,” on stage at Richmond Triangle Players Oct. 26 and 27, should suit him just fine — he wrote it, after all. It’s all about his “theatrical journey” and his life in show business. The title refers to a recurring theme for Ashworth: coming close to the Great White Way but never quite getting there. That may change soon, however, as the bass-voiced Hopewell native prepares for another shot at the spotlight.

Ashworth's tenth attempt at a Broadway booking is a role in the musical “MerryGoRound” by the Sherman Brothers, a songwriting duo with a long list of film and stage credits including “Mary Poppins.” The production has been in development for years and will finally premiere in the fall of next year, according to producer Jack Stein. The show centers on a suicidal man looking back on his life via a magical carousel, attempting to discover who he really is. Ashworth says veteran actress Barbara Eden (“I Dream of Jeannie”) has expressed interest in being a part of the production.

“The 10th Time Is the Charm,” marks several firsts for 51-year-old Ashworth, who has never done cabaret or autobiographical work before.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had to go out there and just be me,” he says. “I’ve never had to do that, so it’s going to be pretty interesting to discover exactly who I am out there.”

"The 10th Time Is the Charm" is on stage at Richmond Triangle Players October 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. $25. 1300 Altamont Ave. 804-346-8113 or rtriangle.org.