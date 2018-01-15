Keeping It Israel

Now in its eighth year, the Israeli Film Festival brings the work of some of that nation’s brightest talents to the Byrd Theatre Jan. 18-27. The opening film, “The Women’s Balcony,” details the aftermath of a tragedy in a small community and the charming rabbi who shows up, claiming the unfortunate event was God’s judgment. But wait, there are plenty of jokes to edge the tragedy toward comedy.

$7 to $10 per film, $25 to $35 for a festival pass.

804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org

