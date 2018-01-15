Keeping It Israel

× Expand From the film "The Women's Balcony" (Image courtesy Weinstein JCC)

Now in its eighth year, the Israeli Film Festival brings the work of some of that nation’s brightest talents to the Byrd Theatre Jan. 18-27. The opening film, “The Women’s Balcony,” details the aftermath of a tragedy in a small community and the charming rabbi who shows up, claiming the unfortunate event was God’s judgment. But wait, there are plenty of jokes to edge the tragedy toward comedy.

$7 to $10 per film, $25 to $35 for a festival pass.

804-285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org