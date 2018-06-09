ICA Debuts First Film Series

× Expand In "Adrian's Story," Adrian Swearengen is a barber looking to better himself and put his past behind him. (Photo courtesy ICA)

While the opening of Virginia Commonwealth University's Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) at 601 W. Broad St. was besieged by delays, leadership changes and construction issues, its first film series is projected to stick to the script. It starts on June 13, with three short films focused on the city as part of a showcase called “Richmond Speaks!”

The films were chosen by Enjoli Moon, the ICA's adjunct assistant curator of film and founder of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival. All of the films feature Richmonders who have made positive contributions to the city.

“May It Be So” is a film about how Richmond recalls its past (yes, those statues again) told by current residents. “Don’t Touch My Hair” uses hair as metaphor for the diversity of the black experience in America. “Adrian’s Story” is a film about a barber’s apprentince and former inmate who offers his services to the less fortunate.

“I wanted to show how people make declarations in a variety of senses,” Moon says, explaining how the films connect to the ICA’s current exhibition, "Declaration."

The films are free and the first in an ongoing series, to be shown every second Wednesday of the month. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., films begin at 6 p.m. and a panel discussion follows.