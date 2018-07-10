Finding ‘Hamilton’

× Expand Illustration by Thinkstock

It’s been three years since the hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton debuted, but that can seem like an eternity, even with a production slated for Broadway in Richmond’s 2019-20 season. If you're not willing to wait for it, here’s the cost of the cheapest ticket (as of June 1) for an evening performance on July 12 — the 214th anniversary of Hamilton’s death — in the five cities where it’s running.

Chicago

CIBC Theatre: $92 per ticket

While you’re there: With a ticket that cheap (relatively), splurge on dinner at Alinea, Chicago’s only restaurant with three Michelin stars.

London

Victoria Palace Theatre: $265.90 per ticket

While you’re there: Max out the credit card and hit a Wimbledon final. Oh, and stop by Harry and Meghan’s to deliver that Cuisinart toaster as a belated gift.

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines Performing Arts: $373.50 per ticket

While you’re there: Visit the Des Moines Art Center and the adjoining 4.4-acre Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Afterward, compare and contrast with the VMFA.

New York City

Richard Rodgers Theatre: $415.00 per ticket

While you’re there: The Nationals are in town to play the Mets. Show your support.

Washington, D.C.

Kennedy Center Opera House: $625.00 per ticket

While you’re there: The United States Marine Band’s evening parade on July 13 delivers precision marching with music. Sort of like the military parade the president wants to have, but with fewer tanks and more trumpets.