David L. Robbins Investigates "The King of Crimes"

When Thomas Jefferson’s former vice president Aaron Burr was arrested in Alabama for treason and returned to Richmond for trial, Jefferson used every presidential power in his possession to ensure Burr would be hanged.

Burr stood accused of plotting to conquer Mexico and forge an independent empire. The trial, overseen by Chief Justice John Marshall, and the president’s attempts to influence it are the inspiration of “The King of Crimes,” a new play written by best-selling author and Richmond native David L. Robbins.

“This story is cool, and it is relevant,” Robbins says. “You’re going to learn a lot more about American civics through this play.”

The drama examines the conflict between political enemies that ended with the murder of Alexander Hamilton in 1804 and caused America to change its views on treason.

Robbins wanted the play, the first he’s written that’s not derived from his own work, to focus not only on the events surrounding Burr’s trial, but also on the stories of Americans during that time period.

“This was the first time in American traditions in the issues of the court that the limitations and the definitions of treason were explored and defined,” he says.

Treason is considered the “the king” of crimes by some and is the only criminal act defined in the U.S. Constitution. Robbins says he hopes the play helps the audience understand how the trial helped to shape America’s three branches of government, as well as why John Marshall is a formative character in Richmond’s history.

“I want [the audience] to know that we have a character, John Marshall, that was born here, lived here, died here and [was] buried here,” Robbins says. “He is ours.”

Presented by The John Marshall Foundation and produced by 5th Wall Theatre, “The King of Crimes” debuts Jan. 26 and will run through Feb. 2 at Dominion Energy Center's Gottwald Playhouse. $12 to $28. 5thwalltheatre.org.