The Reality of Dancing

The ABC hit “Dancing With the Stars,” which wrapped its 25th season in November, brings its “Light up the Night” tour to the Altria Theater on Jan. 3. Current champion Jordan Fisher and third-place finisher Frankie Muniz are on the possible cast list, along with a dozen “DWTS” pros, including their partners Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, but no one’s appearance is guaranteed, so it’s probably best to go in looking more for dancing than for stars, so you’ll have a good time no matter who’s doing the samba onstage.

7:30 p.m. $55 to $75. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com