Film for Thought

The next event of the ongoing Community Justice Film Series begins tonight, June 29, at Boaz & Ruth (3030 Meadowbridge Road) at 6 p.m. “We want community participation to be on the forefront and not as an afterthought. We don't want it to be forced kind gestures,” says Lillie Estes, one of the series' founders, a community advocate and past Richmond mayoral candidate.

Curated by Enjoli Moon of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival, the CJFS is composed of six film screenings staggered over an 18-month period and covering six major themes: education, whole body and well-being, public safety, housing, transportation, and job creation and wealth building. Each film exploring a theme is separated by about 90 days, during which time those involved engage in advocacy surrounding the issue and examine how it affects their lives and the community.

CJFS' June 29 free screening of Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th” will be held in partnership with the Richmond Peace Education Center and Boaz and Ruth. The Netflix-produced documentary examines the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States and draws its title from the Thirteenth Amendment, which ostensibly outlawed slavery.

The objective of the film series, currently near its midway point, has been to inspire activism and conversation in the community, and screening "13th" serves as a next step in examining the current theme of public safety.

“Although each screening stands on its own in terms of importance, it's not the primary piece of importance to me,” says Estes. “What's important to me is the 89 days in between and how we really compel people to be the advocate on behalf of their own quality-of-life improvement.”

As the series builds to its conclusion in February 2018, the current objective is increasing outreach to Richmond communities in the hopes of inspiring involvement and dialogue.

“It's not a cookie-cutter process; we need to stand in our awkward moment, with respect and dignity for the other person, and carve a way forward,” says Estes. “This is not going to drop from heaven like manna; this is real, tough stuff for people who are willing to take the necessary and undetermined time.”

On August 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the next CJFS event will address the theme of housing, and the film "America Divided: A House Divided" will be shown at the University of Richmond Downtown (626 E. Broad St., #100). A forum about housing and community justice will follow, hosted by Housing Opportunities Made Equal.

More information on CJFS and its future events can be found on the series website. More details on tonight's screening can be found on the event page.