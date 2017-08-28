Now Playing: Revamped and Refreshed

× Expand The center section of the Byrd Theatre awaits its new seats. (Photo by Nicole Cohen)

If you’ve caught a flick at the Byrd in the last few months, you’ve probably noticed Richmond’s famous movie palace is going through a number of changes. While the seats, set to be unveiled in early September, are the newest and most lauded improvement, the folks behind the Byrd have been hard at work for years, and they are far from done.

First completed in 1928, the Byrd has gone through many alterations throughout the years, and the Byrd Theatre Foundation, the nonprofit group devoted to the theater’s upkeep, is doing their best to return it to its former glory, but in a modern way.

“It’s a civic institution,” says BTF President Gibson Worsham. “In order for it to be sustainable, it needs to grow its audience and diversify its programming even more. That’s what we’re excited about: being able to present film in a way that resonates with people of all ages and keeps the art of cinema vital.”

The foundation rolled out a massive update plan in 2014, which has since yielded a new AC and heating system, replastered ceilings, a brand-new 4K projector and, now, the hotly anticipated seats.

“The number of comments we’ve gotten on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, it’s clearly something our audience is interested in,” says foundation Treasurer Bob Ulrich. He’s been in this role for the last year, and, as the money man within the group, he’s seen some of the recent changes making impacts already.

When they instituted their first regular ticket price increase in years, from $2 to $4, the foundation set low expectations for attendance. But sure enough, the new price’s impact was negligible, while the increased admission helped move the org from “I’m worried” to “I’m on the right track,” Ulrich says.

“The dollars are looking good for being able to sustain the operation of the theater,” says Ulrich as he reads income stats he pulled together thanks to a new point-of-sale system that was also installed last December, along with credit card machines, a first for the formerly cash-only operation.

“People could go to the movies for under $5 before, and even a 10 would get you a popcorn and a drink,” he says. “But with credit cards, people are getting a bit more.”

The increased profits have helped, as the installation of new seats has not been an easy process. According to Worsham, an architect and historic building rehab aficionado, Virginia code allows more breathing room for construction on old buildings if less than a certain percentage is worked on at one time — this explains why just the middle seats have been replaced. But the foundation sees the seating updates as the first in several phases for both the seats and the rest of the building.

“Once you get comfortable seats in, there’s no reason not to come to the Byrd every week,” says Ulrich. ”Once you get the seats done, it’s nothing but good news for the Byrd.”

But beyond new seats and increased ticket pricing, new programming has helped elevate the Byrd, too. Screenings in its Family Classics series (such as “The Neverending Story”) and Big Screen Classics lineup (like “Jurassic Park”) have helped bring in new audiences for the theater. This year, classic screenings make up about 25 percent of the theater's total screen time, and, according to Ulrich, it’s paying off, even if just enough to cover the bills while the center seats are unavailable.

“The Byrd provides an experience of movie going that no other theater can match,” says Worsham. “The way you’re sitting in an auditorium, and sharing the action with people all around you … cinema is an art form like live theater; they both deserve to be surrounded by beautiful architecture.”

And thanks to Worsham, Ulrich and the rest of the foundation, the Byrd Theatre experience will hopefully be available in Richmond for many years to come.