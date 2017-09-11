Full Spectrum

× Expand “Dream” director Nijla Mu’min fields the audience’s questions after the film’s Dec. 17, 2015, screening, part of Afrikana's Noir Cinema series. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Afrikana Independent Film Festival, the annual, multiday event dedicated to showcasing films by people of color — particularly those of the African diaspora — arrives this autumn, to much anticipation and curiosity. In July, three short films centered on music as a means of resistance were screened at a special preview event on the Hofheimer Building’s rooftop in Scott’s Addition. These shorts offered a small taste of the range of diverse offerings to come. The event also debuted the 2017 Afrikana Film Festival trailer and celebrated the launch of its new website.

For its second multiday festival, Afrikana has lined up a series of intriguing films and events. Like last year, films will be screened throughout the city at venues such as the Bijou Film Center, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. The four-day fest will screen more than 40 films, showcasing the work of filmmakers from across the globe. Starting with a bang on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at The Valentine, Afrikana will offer a sneak peek at the new Oprah Winfrey Network series “Checked Inn,” with the show’s star and former Essence magazine editor Monique Greenwood in attendance. On Friday, Sept. 15, festivalgoers may view “Chasing Trane,” a documentary about legendary jazz saxophonist and composer John Coltrane written by critically acclaimed filmmaker John Scheinfeld, taking place at the Hippodrome Theater in Jackson Ward at 7 p.m. A panel discussion will follow the film, featuring hip-hop artist and scholar Talib Kweli, saxophonist J. Plunky Branch of Plunky & Oneness, and other guests. The festival also includes workshops and artist talks; see the full lineup at afrikanafilmfestival.org. Kweli will serve as the official after-party DJ, spinning records and moving the crowd at the Hippodrome, on Sept. 15.

Afrikana is the brainchild of founder, Creative Director and Richmond native Enjoli Moon, who is committed to celebrating creativity and amplifying the work of black filmmakers.

“I think one of the things that makes Afrikana unique is the sense of community we work to build. We are deliberate in creating spaces that allow people the opportunity to connect and engage with each other,” she says. “The films we present are used as a catalyst for conversation that we hope will broaden our perspective on the world and the people in it.”

In 2014, Moon initiated Afrikana with Noir Cinema, a monthly film series showcasing short, independent movies in art galleries and creative spaces across Richmond.

In addition to the Noir Cinema series, she started orchestrating additional year-round programming under the name Afrikana Presents. Afrikana’s Evening with an Icon series has featured living legends such as activist Angela Davis and poet Sonia Sanchez. For its Movies & Mimosas series, Afrikana partnered with Feast RVA to present films and Sunday brunch, and Starry Night Cinema brings outdoor film screenings to Historic Tredegar Iron Works.

Afrikana, funded through the support of sponsors and donations, showed about 30 films at last year’s inaugural multiday festival. “We don’t want people to experience the festival in a vacuum, which is why we bring filmmakers from all throughout the country and beyond to offer fresh points of view and insight,” Moon says. “I think that’s especially important here in our city.”

× Expand A previous screening at an Afrikana event (Photo courtesy Enjoli Moon)

Marc “Cheats” Cheatham, community organizer and creator of The Cheats Movement blog, says the festival fills a void in Richmond’s cultural scene.

“Enjoli has created something in Richmond that you may think more fitting in a city like New York or Chicago,” he says. “By having Afrikana here, Enjoli is creating culture. It’s vital to the advancement of our city, region and state.”

The festival has gained a reputation for showcasing thoughtful and challenging work. Filmmaker Dawn L. Hall premiered her experimental short film “Parallel Shift” at last year’s festival. This year, Hall will debut “Testament of the Shadow,” a short film about love and the psyche. In an interview, Hall highlighted Afrikana’s continued impact in Richmond.

“Afrikana makes its imprint in the history of the black arts community in Richmond. The organic way that the festival developed is built on a foundation of community engagement and support,” she says. “The festival is vital to diversify the arts scene and build an event where the community and filmmakers can feel at home.”

Tickets:

$10+: Individual screenings and after-parties

$35: One-day pass valid Saturday, Sept. 16

$75: Multiday passes, providing full access to all festival events

Learn more and purchase tickets at afrikanafilmfestival.org.

More Film Happenings

8/29-12/5 VCUarts Cinematheque

Presented by Virginia Commonwealth University, free screenings of international films in a variety of genres are held at the Grace Street Theater. Catch works including “Le Silence De Lorna” (Sept. 26), Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “The Decalogue” (Oct. 14) and “Frozen River” (Dec. 5). VCUarts Grace Street Theater, 934 W. Grace St. arts.vcu.edu

9/8-11/19 International Film Series

Presented by the University of Richmond, this film series offers curated contemporary and classic films from around the globe with discussions. Catch free screenings of films including “Maliglutit” (Sept. 22 and 24), “Germany Year Zero” (Oct. 20 and 22) and “Miss Hokusai” (Nov. 3 and 5). University of Richmond, 1 Gateway Road. library.richmond.edu

10/6 ‘Alice’s Ordinary People’

This film follows the story of Alice Tregay, a Chicago woman who advanced human rights by taking up the mantle of leading grassroots organizers. Filmmaker Craig Dudnick will lead a discussion afterward. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Powhatan County Public Library, 2270 Mann Road. calendar.artoberva.com

10/20 James River Short Films

A juried competition of short films (20 minutes or less) from around the world are the highlight of this festival presented by the James River Film Society. 6:30 p.m. $8 (discounts for VMFA and JRFS members). Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Boulevard. jamesriverfilm.org

—Nicole Cohen