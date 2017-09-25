× Expand Author Ward Howarth (Photo by Jay Paul)

All would-be authors dream of getting a book published by one of the major publishing houses, the so-called Big Six.

But in an age when publishing has never been less stable, and alternatives to traditional publishers have never been so plentiful, more novice writers are turning to “cooperative” publishers, a euphemism for self-publishing.

In Richmond, one of the most attractive options for self-publishing is Belle Isle Books. The cost of self-publishing varies, depending on how much work the writer has done editorially and with design, and how many copies are printed, says Robert Pruett, the owner of Brandylane Publishers, which does cooperative and traditional publishing, and for which Belle Isle is an imprint. In most cases, writers can expect to pay between $3,000 to $10,000 for 500-2,000 books (the company produces both paperback and hardback). “And if we feel confident we can sell it,” Pruett adds, “we’ll invest in half the cost.” A bonus for novice authors is that, unlike with many self-publishing ventures “where books are riddled with errors,” Pruett says, all Belle Isle books are professionally edited.

Another appealing option for would-be writers is Amazon. Ward Howarth, a brand manager for a local broadcast chain, turned to the company’s on-demand service CreateSpace to help him publish his first novel, “River City Blues,” a police procedural set in 1940s Richmond.

After six months of rejections from publishers (“I had a spreadsheet of every query and rejection and people I didn’t hear from”) he sought the help of Charlottesville-based publishing consultant Jane Friedman, who advises clients about traditional and DIY methods.

With her guidance, he turned to a software called Scrivener for book formatting and purchased his own set of ISBN numbers, which allows a book to be listed with national wholesalers. He even designed the cover.

Finally, it was time for printing. CreateSpace charged him $4.81 per book, allowed him to order as needed and shipped within 10 days. He started in May of last year, with seven books that he took to Chop Suey for consignment sales.

“Next to marrying my wife and bringing my son into the world,” Howarth says, “it’s my finest achievement.”