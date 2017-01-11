Austin-Richmond Connection

× Expand Photo courtesy Wrinkle Neck Mules

The Wrinkle Neck Mules consider Richmond their hometown, although just one member, guitarist Mason Brent, still lives here. Perhaps best known for “Central Daylight Time,” a song featured in a Geico ad with a dancing lizard, the country-rock band built a local fan base during the mid-2000s with weekly gigs at the Cary Street Café.

These days, Brent and fellow founding members Andy Stepanian and Chase Heard run the Austin, Texas-based Howler Brothers clothing company, and the Mules play here about once a year. See them Jan. 13 at The Broadberry.

9 p.m. $15.

353-1888 or thebroadberry.com.