Austin-Richmond Connection

The Wrinkle Neck Mules consider Richmond their hometown, although just one member, guitarist Mason Brent, still lives here. Perhaps best known for “Central Daylight Time,” a song featured in a Geico ad with a dancing lizard, the country-rock band built a local fan base during the mid-2000s with weekly gigs at the Cary Street Café.
These days, Brent and fellow founding members Andy Stepanian and Chase Heard run the Austin, Texas-based Howler Brothers clothing company, and the Mules play here about once a year. See them Jan. 13 at The Broadberry.
9 p.m. $15.
353-1888 or thebroadberry.com.