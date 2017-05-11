Live Lines

× Expand Photo courtesy "Whose Live Anyway?"

The cast of The CW series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” rolls into Richmond for “Whose Live Anyway?” on May 14, bringing their wild antics to the Carpenter Theatre.

During this comedy improvisation show, the performers take suggestions from the audience to act out scenes on the fly, often creating uproarious scenarios. Expect this same format when “Whose Line” alumni Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis take the stage with improv great Joel Murray (who also played Freddy Rumsen on AMC’s “Mad Men”). Be forewarned: Audience members may be asked to join in the playacting fun.

7:30 p.m. $25 to $55.

800-514-3849 or dominionartscenter.com