Tony and the Jets

The tumultuous relationship between Maria and Tony unfolds as rival gangs battle — with both fists and dance moves — on the streets of Manhattan’s Upper West Side in “West Side Story.” Virginia Repertory Theatre is retelling the "Romeo and Juliet"-inspired classic in which a white gang leader falls in love with the sister of his Puerto Rican rival.

The musical, directed by Nathaniel Shaw and showing at the November Theatre from June 22 to July 29, illustrates the couple’s effort to surpass prejudice and old grudges.

Various times. 114 W. Broad St. $32 to $62.

804-282-2620 or va-rep.org