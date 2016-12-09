A Horse of a Different Color

× Expand A scene from "War Horse" (Photo courtesy UR Modlin Center for the Arts)

Classical theater combines with modern cinema when Great Britain’s National Theatre Live brings a live broadcast of “War Horse” to the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts. The show features on-stage acting and “ground-breaking puppetry” by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company.

“The capabilities of those puppeteers moving their ‘horses’ is just amazing,” says Modlin Center production manager Sean Farrell.

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. $14 for adults, $7 for children.

289-8980 or modlin.richmond.edu.