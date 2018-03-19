Night of the Wolf

× Expand Photo by Greg Miles

Walter “Wolfman” Washington’s first guitar was made from a coat hanger, rubber bands and a cigar box. Since then, the veteran bluesman and New Orleans native has made considerable upgrades to his talent and equipment. Washington’s inimitable voice is perfect for the gumbo of funk, soul and blues he’s been serving on his recordings since 1981.

If you’ve never heard the blues, one night with the Wolfman might change your life. Washington and his band The Roadmasters perform at Capital Ale House Richmond Music Hall on March 22 at 8 p.m.

$15 to $18. 623 E. Main St.

804-780-2537 or capitalalehouse.com