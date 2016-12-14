Precious, Pretty Pieces

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ famed Fabergé art collection has returned to Richmond. After an international tour, the famous pieces are back on display with five new interactive galleries aimed at “informing and engaging” guests with 280 Fabergé objects and other Russian decorative arts.

The exhibition will even include a mobile app that allows visitors to view the pieces from several historical perspectives, something the museum’s Digital Learning Coordinator Meghan Rosatelli says “creates context around the objects and shows just how they all got here.”

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Free.

340-1400 or vmfa.museum.