A Fairytale Revamp

The magical story that has captivated children for years is revived in a live musical sure to charm audiences once more. Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “Beauty and the Beast” opens at November Theatre on April 21, returning to the Richmond stage after a previous run in 2006.

Director Robin Arthur says of recreating this dazzling live experience, “We are all looking forward to telling this lovely story in a fun, spectacular, exciting and heartfelt manner.”

The play is suitable for fairytale lovers of all ages, and runs through May 14.

$38 to $60.

va-rep.org