The Allure of Wishing It So

× 1 of 2 Expand Josh Marin, Christie Jackson and Sophia Bunnell in "Violet" (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 2 Expand Christie Jackson as Violet and Josh Marin as Flick (Photo by Jason Collins Photography) Prev Next

Can faith heal? Here is the central question of the Cadence Theatre Co. production of Brian Crawley and Jeanine Tesori’s musical “Violet.” Violet (Christie Jackson), disfigured by a childhood accident, believes that an Oklahoma televangelist can transform her and to that end, hops a Greyhound bus that takes her through the segregated Deep South of 1964. The genre of the tunes runs from American roots to folk and gospel. The cast includes Katrinah Carol Lewis, Robyn O’Neill, Tyler Nobles and Joe Pabst.

Through March 11. A post-show conversation about the subject follows the 4 p.m. matinee on March 5. $10 to $35.

282-2620 or cadencetheatre.org.