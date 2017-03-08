× Expand "The End of War" director Nathaniel Shaw and playwright David L. Robbins (Photo by Jay Paul)

Amid the pummeled rubble of Berlin, a German mother and daughter await what fate might befall them as Soviet forces battle into the dying Nazi capital. This is the dramatic framework of the Virginia Repertory Theatre production of David L. Robbins’ novel “The End of War.” The work’s world premiere runs March 10-26.

“We’re not looking at this event from 75 years in the distance,” says Virginia Rep’s artistic director, Nathaniel Shaw. “This is real people caught up in a massive event."

The play is adapted by Robbins from the novel, and Shaw directs a stellar cast, including powerhouses Scott Wichmann, Eva DeVirgilis, Nick Aliff and Andrew Boothby.

$38 to $46.

282-2620 or va-rep.org.