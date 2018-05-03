Noah Way Out

× Expand Photo courtesy SMG Richmond

He’s from a continent that’s accustomed to leaders with inflated egos, corruption and nepotism, so is it any wonder that South African comedian Trevor Noah is adept at finding the funny in our current political climate? While some scoffed when he succeeded longtime host Jon Stewart at “The Daily Show,” Noah, a polyglot, has proved to be the political commentator required for times like these, packaging his keen observations with a sharp wit, perfect timing and a whiff of an accent.

The star of the Netflix special “Afraid of the Dark” comes to the Altria Theater on May 5.

