This Is His Life

Singer, dancer and producer Todrick Hall's colorful, brazen music and parody videos have brought him both fame and criticism. But whatever his critics say about him, few question his talent, his energy or the quality of his work. That’s why Beyoncé had him choreograph one of her videos — “Blow,” from 2014’s “Beyoncé” — and why Taylor Swift wants you to know that she’s his friend.

His new album, which dropped March 27, is called “Forbidden” and shares its name with his tour, coming to The National on April 28 at 8 p.m.

$19 to $29. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com