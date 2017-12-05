Up on a Mountain

The Altria Theater hosts an all-new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘The Sound of Music’ Dec. 8-10

Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, with the Von Trapp children in "The Sound of Music" (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Keslie Ward as Liesl and Chad P. Campbell as Rolf (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Join the Von Trapp family once again in an all-new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” The story of a woman who leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the Von Trapp family and its seven children has been a family favorite since 1965.

See the musical live, part of the Broadway in Richmond series, at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.

Dec. 8-10. $43 to $73.

804-592-3368 or broadwayinrichmond.com

