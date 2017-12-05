Up on a Mountain

× 1 of 2 Expand Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, with the Von Trapp children in "The Sound of Music" (Photo by Matthew Murphy) × 2 of 2 Expand Keslie Ward as Liesl and Chad P. Campbell as Rolf (Photo by Matthew Murphy) Prev Next

Join the Von Trapp family once again in an all-new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” The story of a woman who leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the Von Trapp family and its seven children has been a family favorite since 1965.

See the musical live, part of the Broadway in Richmond series, at the Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.

Dec. 8-10. $43 to $73.

804-592-3368 or broadwayinrichmond.com