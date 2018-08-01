Last Band Standing

× Expand Photo courtesy Press Here Talent

The Roots are known more for their contributions to pop culture than their handful of hits (“You Got Me”) spread over 13 albums. The house band for NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” they’re co-led by drummer and author Questlove, a ubiquitous presence in nearly every modern music documentary, and Black Thought, a versatile rapper so good that his peers won’t record with him for fear of losing face. Their albums are critically acclaimed, but their live shows are more digestible and never long enough.

The legendary hardworking hip-hop band performs on Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. at Innsbrook.

$31 to $99. 4901 Lake Brook Drive.

804-423-1779 or innsbrookafterhours.com.