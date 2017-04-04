Open the Musical Box

× Expand Photo courtesy Mission Control

A faithful recreation of Genesis’ 1974 tour of America is set to sweep through The National on April 8 when The Musical Box performs the progressive rock that turned Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins into rock legends.

The band draws large crowds on its global tours, and it has performed live before most members of the original Genesis lineup. The show is a stunning theater, art, lighting and musical event that gives rockers of all ages a chance to relive the era.

The National, April 8, 8 p.m. $25 to $35

thenationalva.com