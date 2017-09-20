The Story of Us

“The Last Five Years,” a musical love story, comes to The Basement at TheatreLAB Sept. 22



“The Last Five Years,” produced by TheatreLAB and Yes, And! Entertainment, comes to Richmond Sept. 22. The musical tells the story of a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Star-crossed love birds Cathy (Christie Jackson) and Jamie (Alexander Sapp) each tell their stories; Cathy, an actress, shares her perspectives retrospectively, while Jamie, a novelist, lays his out chronologically. The intimate tale is set to music by Jason Robert Brown, and is directed by Chelsea Burke.

“The show itself is a really beautiful look at a relationship told by a series of songs that are really well-orchestrated, with stylistic notes that help tell the story,” says JS Fauquet, the musical director.

Sept. 22-Oct. 14. $32. The Basement, 300 E. Broad St.

804-506-3533 or theatrelabrva.org

