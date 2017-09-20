The Story of Us

× Expand In the play, actors Christie Jackson and Alexander Sapp portray a dysfunctional couple. (Photo by Deejay Gray)

“The Last Five Years,” produced by TheatreLAB and Yes, And! Entertainment, comes to Richmond Sept. 22. The musical tells the story of a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Star-crossed love birds Cathy (Christie Jackson) and Jamie (Alexander Sapp) each tell their stories; Cathy, an actress, shares her perspectives retrospectively, while Jamie, a novelist, lays his out chronologically. The intimate tale is set to music by Jason Robert Brown, and is directed by Chelsea Burke.

“The show itself is a really beautiful look at a relationship told by a series of songs that are really well-orchestrated, with stylistic notes that help tell the story,” says JS Fauquet, the musical director.

Sept. 22-Oct. 14. $32. The Basement, 300 E. Broad St.

804-506-3533 or theatrelabrva.org