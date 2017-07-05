Magicians Among the Spirits

× Expand Photo courtesy The Church

Over four decades and 25 albums (including ’80s classics “The Blurred Crusade” and “Remote Luxury”), Australian band The Church has crafted a distinct sound made with equal parts meditative psychedelia and brooding modern rock. Their most memorable hit, 1988’s “Under the Milky Way,” perfectly captured their ethereal ennui.

With founding members Steve Kilbey and Peter Koppes still in the pulpit, these influential cosmic rockers are on a rare, eight-city U.S. tour that will include a July 6 stop at The Broadberry.

8 p.m. $30.

804-353-1888 or thebroadberry.com