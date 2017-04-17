All Day, All Night

× Expand Image courtesy Firehouse Theatre

A nonstop 24-hour theater production has only been tackled twice before: once in Philadelphia, once in New York. Now, director Jeff Cole is bringing the challenge to Richmond with his rendition of “The Bald Soprano”— an hour-long anti-play on a loop. The cast won’t be given breaks for food or sleep, but they will switch roles.

“Every few hours the show will change significantly due to the passage of time and exhaustion,” Associate Director Todd Labelle says.

The show and its actors will be pushed to their limits at Firehouse Theatre starting at 7 p.m. on April 21. Tickets are $10; food, blankets, coffee and cots are provided.

firehousetheatre.org