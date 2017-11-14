Welcome to the Terra-dome

× 1 of 3 Expand "Armored General," Qin dynasty (221–206 BC), earthenware. Excavated from Pit 1, Qin Shihaung’s Mausoleum, 1977. © Emperor Qin Shihaung’s Mausoleum Site Museum. (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts) × 2 of 3 Expand "Kneeling Archer," Qin dynasty (221–206 BC), earthenware. Excavated from Pit 2, Qin Shihaung’s Mausoleum, 1977. © Emperor Qin Shihaung’s Mausoleum Site Museum. (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts) × 3 of 3 Expand "Standing Archer," Qin dynasty (221-206 BC), earthenware. Excavated from Pit 2, Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum, 1997. © Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum. (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts) Prev Next

Ten lucky terra-cotta figures, plucked from an army of thousands, are taking a much-needed vacation from their cold tomb in China to visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China” provides a look into the life of Ying Zheng, the first emperor of the Qin dynasty, who was buried with 8,000 clay soldiers and other artifacts.

The exhibition includes over 130 pieces of art and more than 40 objects never before shown in the U.S., on display from Nov. 18-March 11, 2018.

$10 to $20. 200 N. Boulevard.

804-340-1400 or vmfa.museum