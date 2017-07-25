Half a Century Later, Still Lonely

× Expand Photo courtesy Suzie and the G-Tones

Suzie and the G-Tones, the popular rock/folk cover band homegrown in Richmond, will perform an eclectic tribute for the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ iconic eighth studio album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” released in June 1967.

“We are all Beatles fans and thought that celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album would be fun,” singer/guitarist Susan DePhillip and lead guitarist/vocalist John Georgiou explain in an email.

The road back down memory lane unfurls at The Tin Pan at 8 p.m. on July 29. $10.

804-447-8189 or tinpanrva.com