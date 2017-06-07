Soul Stirring

× Expand Kecia L. Allen R&B singer (and Petersburg native) Trey Songz at Stone Soul in 2014 (Photo by Images by Kecia LLC)

From hip-hop to soul to R&B, a musical (and literal) feast is in store at the Stone Soul Music & Food Festival, noon to 6 p.m. June 10. Held at the Classic Amphitheatre at the Richmond Raceway Complex, Stone Soul 2017 brings rap stars Meek Mill, Remy Ma and Fat Joe to the stage, with Atlanta-based lyricist Ludacris (“Roll Out,” “Act a Fool”) headlining. Come hungry — plenty of delectable dishes from area restaurants will be available for sale.

“Be prepared for a party like no other,” says Marsha P. Landess, vice president and general manager of Radio One Richmond, sponsor of the annual event.

Tickets start at $47; parking is free.

kissrichmond.com