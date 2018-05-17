Fear Itself

× Expand Photo courtesy Shore Fire Media

Grammy Award-winning indie pop sensation St. Vincent’s mix of thought-provoking lyrics and multifaceted musical arrangements has garnered her critical and public acclaim. Her latest album, “Masseduction,” which earned a No. 10 spot on the Billboard 200, was recorded with Jack Antonoff, who has produced hitmakers Taylor Swift, Sia and Lorde.

St. Vincent stops at The National on May 23 as part of her “Fear the Future” tour. Tickets are $35.50, with $1 of every ticket benefiting the treatment and prevention of opioid addiction.

8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com