Spinning Into Infinity

× Expand Photo courtesy the Beacon Theatre

If you were into the retro R&B that the Guardians of the Galaxy played while cruising through space in the latest Avengers movie, there’s more where that came from. Prepare yourself for The Spinners, the R&B vocal group behind the 1970s hits “Rubberband Man,” “It’s a Shame” and “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love.”

They’ve maintained a certain look and sound despite changes in the lineup and having to perform under different names for legal reasons. These days, the group includes one original member, Henry Fambrough, but this is as close as you can get to their original sound without an Infinity Gauntlet.

The Spinners roll into the Beacon Theatre on July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

$37 to $57. 401 N. Main St., Hopewell.

804-446-3457 or thebeacontheatreva.com