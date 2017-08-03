Sneak Peek

× Expand Snag these sneakers at Round Two Store. (Photo by Stephen Clatterbuck)

If you have an affinity for fresh footwear, if you eagerly anticipate the next designs by Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan, stop by The Camel Aug. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. for Sneaker Slam. View, buy or trade the best athletic kicks Richmond has to offer, from private sellers and vendors, as well as clothing by Virginia-based brands.

"Buying and selling shoes is now one of the largest income sources for teenagers who aren't old enough to get a job and for anyone willing to spend the time to do it right," says organizer DJ Friedman, who has been a streetwear and sneaker enthusiast since age 13, and was inspired to create the event after attending a sneaker convention in 2015.

All ages welcome. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door; find them at ticketfly.com.