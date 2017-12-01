Sarcasta Claus

× Expand Photo by John MacLellan

The Richmond Triangle Players present the Joe Mantello adaptations of David Sedaris' “The Santaland Diaries” and “Season’s Greetings,” through Dec. 22. When RTP produced these shows 15 years ago, Robert Throckmorton played “Crumpet the Elf,” and Jacqueline Jones portrayed a politically incorrect grandmother composing year-end holiday letters. They’ve returned to these roles, again directed by T. Ross Aitken. The company rarely revisits old shows, but finding holiday-themed productions that match RTP’s LGBTQ + mission isn’t easy, so the director persisted. “I finally bugged ’em enough,” Aitken says.

$10 to $30.

804-346-8113 or rtriangle.org