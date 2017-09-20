A Triple With Stipple

× Expand Nico Cathcart paints during a previous RVA Street Art Festival. (Photo by Dave Parrish)

In its previous incarnations, the popular RVA Street Art Festival has taken over the old GRTC terminal, the Southern States silo in Manchester and the Canal Walk, filling those unused spaces with colorful murals and intricate design, and brightening the city with vibrant possibilities.

The many regional artists participating in this year's fourth installment of the event will transform a more public canvas, The Diamond, home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Can art and baseball coexist on the same field? Well, word has it that Nutzy has already started wearing a beret.

The RVA Street Art Festival steps up to the plate on Sept. 22-24 at The Diamond. Free. 3001 N. Boulevard.

rvastreetart.com