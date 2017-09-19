Tuxedo Ready

× Expand Natalie Prass is one of the local musicians performing with the Richmond Symphony at "RVA: Live!" (Photo by Shawn Brackbill)

What a fantastic idea: Take the region's most impressive indie music makers and pair them with the powerful Richmond Symphony. "RVA: Live!" is a one-night collaboration that sees the likes of Matthew E. White, Natalie Prass, Clair Morgan, Tim Barry and (yes) Bio Ritmo coloring their localized tones with cellos, timpani and French horns. This is starting to be something of a regular gig for the symphony, which backed up hip-hop performer Common in August at the Richmond Jazz Festival.

Our local all-stars will take the stage on Sept. 23 at the Carpenter Theatre, 600 E. Grace St. 8 p.m.

$10 to $80.

