Writing Around

Local authors will talk about and share their work in the inaugural RVA Lit Crawl, April 21-22

by

Poet and author Cheryl Pallant credits the idea for the RVA Lit Crawl, April 21-22, with a “moment of writerly insanity.” During a break in furious writing to meet a deadline, she distracted herself with Facebook, and learned of a friend participating in such an event in Denver. The “crawl” consisted of a number of writers at various venues reading from work and/or talking about writing. The event was organized around themed, hour-long slots, with simultaneous presentations. Plus, books were for sale. She wondered: Why not bring it here?

Some 20 published authors will participate in the River City’s inaugural iteration, commencing at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and running until the closing party at Can Can Brassiere at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. 

Pallant explains, “Our goal is to highlight the amazing authors who make the greater Richmond area their home.”

rvalitcrawl.org

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.

Don't Miss