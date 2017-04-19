Writing Around

× Expand Image by Pirotehnik/Thinkstock

Poet and author Cheryl Pallant credits the idea for the RVA Lit Crawl, April 21-22, with a “moment of writerly insanity.” During a break in furious writing to meet a deadline, she distracted herself with Facebook, and learned of a friend participating in such an event in Denver. The “crawl” consisted of a number of writers at various venues reading from work and/or talking about writing. The event was organized around themed, hour-long slots, with simultaneous presentations. Plus, books were for sale. She wondered: Why not bring it here?

Some 20 published authors will participate in the River City’s inaugural iteration, commencing at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and running until the closing party at Can Can Brassiere at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Pallant explains, “Our goal is to highlight the amazing authors who make the greater Richmond area their home.”

rvalitcrawl.org