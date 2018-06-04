Planet Robert

× Expand Photo courtesy The Bowery Presents

In the 1980s, Robert Plant emerged on MTV as a solo act, yet another face surrounded by big hair, voicing the dreamy “Sea of Love” cover and the moody hit “Little by Little.” He gained a new audience, one that probably knew little of his life as a 1970s rock god, the frontman of the legendary band Led Zeppelin. Plant is enjoying his third act with a group known as the Sensational Space Shifters.

Their most recent album, “Carry Fire,” was released in 2017 and is included with a purchase of a ticket to their June 10 show at Virginia Credit Union Live! at 7 p.m.

600 E. Laburnum Ave. $39.25 to $129.25.

804-228-7500 or vaculive.com